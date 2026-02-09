CPI base revision reflects both methodological rigour, practical relevance

A significant improvement in the revised CPI series is the adoption of the international Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) 2018 framework for grouping household consumption expenditures on goods and services. However, as the items in HCES 2023-24 were not classified under the COICOP 2018 framework, they have been split and grouped to align with this international classification system. Accordingly, a direct comparison between the CPI 2024 weighting diagram and the expenditure shares of HCES 2023-24 is not advisable.

While COICOP aligns India’s CPI with global standards, it has also influenced weights assigned to certain items due to reclassification. For instance, after reclassification in accordance with COICOP, the effective reduction in the weight of food and beverages is 36.75 per cent under the new CPI, from 42.62 per cent in CPI 2012. If the old classification system were followed, the share of food and beverages would have declined broadly from 45.86 per cent to 40.1 per cent. So, the observed reduction is driven both by reclassification and evolving consumption patterns. Similarly, the weight of education services is 3.3 per cent because books and stationery are now classified separately as per COICOP and including them raises the total education-related share to 4 per cent.