Recent trade deals are a relief, but high valuations remain a headwind

Trade normalisation should help export-oriented sectors in which India is already competitive at the margin — textiles, generic pharmaceuticals, parts of specialty chemicals, and engineering exports. But none of these is a new growth engine; rather, these are beneficiaries of global trade reopening. India’s share in global merchandise exports has hovered around low single digits for years even during the hyper-globalisation era. Despite two decades of global integration, India has struggled to scale up manufacturing exports the way China or Vietnam did due to logistics costs, regulatory friction, gaps in labour productivity, and supply-chain depth. Trade deals reduce barriers, but they do not create competitiveness. The excitement of two mega trade deals has pushed the macro picture — low domestic demand and export competitiveness — away from the headlines, for now.