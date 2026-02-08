Recent trade deals are a relief, but high valuations remain a headwind

If there is less to cheer by way of organic, demand-led growth, that has not dampened optimism among smart Indian investors, especially in smallcaps. But here comes the second challenge to that optimism: Valuation. After a brutal correction in 2025, valuations have reset in parts of the segment. The small and midcap indices fell sharply during riskoff phases last year, mirroring broader foreign outflows and domestic liquidity tightening. This has created the perception that a cyclical bull run could emerge if liquidity returns and domestic investors re-risk. But it is also conditional on earnings revival to match the current valuation. India’s equity market has traded at a premium to other emerging markets for more than two decades, reflecting superior corporate governance perceptions, and a stronger return on equity and structural growth expectations. But that premium has widened in recent years. Forward price-to-earnings multiples for MSCI India have been roughly double those of other emerging markets in some periods. Even after recent corrections, India continues to trade at a high premium to peers and, in some cases, remains the most expensive major market globally on forward earnings multiples.