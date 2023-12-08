The two incredible comebacks of 2023

This year will be remembered for two incredible comebacks — that of Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Virat Kohli.

SRK has already delivered two fantastic blockbusters this year — Sidharth Anand's spy thriller, Pathaan, and Atlee's Jawan. His third release of 2023, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, slated for a December 21 opening, is in fact already being predicted to be the biggest hit of all three. In 2022, SRK had significant cameos in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, and Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. These may have all been done as personal favours to industry friends, but these small doses of Vitamin SRK helped build great hype and tremendous expectations for the return of Brand SRK this year. And he did not fail his fans.



2023 was equally eventful for Virat Kohli. In 11 innings in the just concluded One Day International (ODI) cricket World Cup, Kohli scored an incredible 765 runs at an average 95.62 — the highest ever runs in a single edition of a World Cup. He hit three centuries and six half centuries during the World Cup 2023. With his 765 runs, he broke Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s earlier record of the 2003 edition of the World Cup, and tore past him to 50 ODI centuries. During this World Cup, Kohli also leapfrogged Australian skipper Ricky Ponting to be the third-highest scorer ever in ODIs. In 292 matches, Kohli has scored 13,848 runs against Ponting’s 13,704 runs in 375 matches.



At the beginning of 2023, Kohli showed his relentless pursuit of greatness during India’s tour of Sri Lanka. He notched up two centuries in the ODI series. In March 2023, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Kohli scored a brilliant Test century. However, it was Kohli’s 500th international appearance that truly showcased his greatness. In the second Test against the West Indies, he scored his 29th Test century and his 76th international century overall. This remarkable feat brought him closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of one hundred international centuries. During the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Pakistan on the reserve day, he added another feather to his cap by reaching 1,000 runs in international cricket for the year. Kohli fans, who had been frustrated by his underwhelming performance with the willow, are obviously celebrating his thunderous return to form.



It is said SRK had actually hoped for the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge — Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut film — to be an action film. Instead, it positioned him squarely and firmly as a romantic heart-throb. SRK tried again with Main Hoon Na (2004) and Om Shanti Om (2007) to play an action hero, but he remained typecast as the eternal lover boy — a modern-day Dilip Kumar. In 2023, SRK finally redefined action, like he once redefined romance. He got Sidharth Anand to write him a customised comeback role in Pathaan and commanded Atlee to script a signature mass film for him that redefined and recast his lovey-dovey image of 25 years. SRK fans could not have asked for more.



Kohli meanwhile is back in 2023 in the ICC’s Top five players list, thanks to some exceptional performances and his unwavering determination, which has established him as one of the world’s best — and most enduring batsmen. It is Kohli’s resilience and his consistency this year that is awe-inspiring and truly admirable. Whether it is his impeccable timing or his gritty stroke-play, or his ability to annihilate any bowling attack when he is in the flow, is what makes him the superstar that he is. He has had his fair share of doubters and critics over the last couple of years, but in 2023 the Delhi lad has silenced all criticism.



SRK is a living example of the old adage, “make your comeback stronger than your setback”. At 58, SRK has a chiselled, re-born avatar and can be seen sporting eight-pack abs in his new releases. Khan has been working hard on his physique for the past four years, perhaps getting ready for 2023. He is also a living example of an unassuming lifelong learner. From the pinnacle of Veer Zara’s teary romance, the transition to Pathaan and Jawan must have entailed a lot of resetting, rewiring, and recalibration in the mind. But SRK has done it. And done it well.



Kohli’s comeback, too, has valuable lessons. His big game mentality is beyond compare. He can rise to the occasion time and time again without getting daunted by where the match is headed. He just gets into the groove and then methodically decimates the opposition, ball by ball. His game in 2023 speaks volumes for his work ethic, his discipline, his passion, his grit, his determination and his burning desire to succeed — always.

Everyone loves a good comeback story. In 2023, however, it almost looks as if SRK was never away, and Virat Kohli never floundered.

Cheers to King Khan and Emperor Kohli!