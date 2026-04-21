The West Asia Challenge: Govt must revisit its macroeconomic assumptions

Before Covid dealt its shock, the Union government’s fiscal deficit was 4.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20. A year later, that figure shot up to 9.2 per cent. Thanks to the government’s deft management of its finances, a big push to its capital expenditure and a smart recovery in tax collections, the fiscal deficit declined swiftly to 6.7 per cent in 2021-22 and finally settled at 4.4 per cent in 2025-26.

Given the West Asian impact, the Union government’s fiscal policy strategy will have to be revised appropriately. The Budget in February 2025 indicated a debt glide path, with the medium-term aim of reducing the debt from 55.6 per cent of GDP in 2026-27 to 50 per cent (within a range of 1 percentage point either way) by 2030-31. A fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent for the current year was set as the operational target, linked to the prevailing debt level. Both the debt and deficit levels will require appropriate adjustment. The government would do well to prepare a medium-term strategy on the revised targets so that the markets have a better sense of the path ahead. More importantly, such a message will be an important signal for the Reserve Bank of India and its Monetary Policy Committee that will guide monetary policy in the coming months.