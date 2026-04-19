Consumer protection: Flat buyers' rights must not be scuttled by financiers

Unfortunately, courts do not hear the pleas of aggrieved flat purchasers, who are the victims of financial fraud by builders. Seldom, if ever, do they take cognizance of Section 9 of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act, which provides that no promoter shall, after executing an agreement to sell a flat, mortgage or create a charge on the flat or the land without the previous consent of the persons who take or agree to take the flats. It further provides that if any such mortgage or charge is made or created without such previous consent after the agreement referred to in Section 4 is registered, it shall not affect the rights and interests of such persons. In view of this provision, no financier who advances any loan to a builder after the builder enters into an agreement with the flat purchaser would have the preferential right to recover dues. Hence, money would have to be paid to the flat purchasers first.