Parliamentary committees on insurance must expand scope, sharpen focus

In 1993, the government set up the R N Malhotra Committee — a step that went on to redraw the contours of the insurance sector. It helped break the 1950s-style state monopoly and invited private participation, including foreign players through joint ventures. This laid the groundwork for the industry’s modern architecture and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Just as the 1990s economic reforms were born from the need to bridge global gaps, an analysis of issues before parliamentary committees in the insurance sector today provides the depth and agility needed to tap the potential of the next wave of capital and innovation. Such analysis is an integral part of public policy, as government-backed schemes alone cover more than 500 million people. We are today dealing not only with financial risks but also with climate resilience and social protection for gig workers in the informal sector. Compared to many developed economies with broad social security systems, financial protection against health and livelihood shocks still relies on insurance, which strengthens the case for a focused parliamentary committee.