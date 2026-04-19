Forex curbs cannot last as rupee internationalisation is RBI's top agenda

At the annual forex dealers’ conference in Paris on March 11, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar, who oversees, among other things, currency management, forex, external investments and operations, blamed arbitrage between offshore and onshore markets for draining on dollar liquidity when the rupee was under pressure because of large foreign outflows.
A Bloomberg report suggests Sankar spoke about RBI’s displeasure over banks transferring arbitrage trades to corporate clients, even though companies are not permitted to undertake such transactions.
An April 16 Reuters report says the RBI has asked state-run oil refiners to limit spot dollar purchases and instead use a special credit line for forex needs.