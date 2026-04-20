Let the rupee move freely: RBI intervention risks more harm than good

There is another concern. When the central bank tries to manage the exchange rate, the private sector shifts its focus from market signals to guessing the central bank’s next move. This uncertainty can itself be destabilising. If the currency is supported through restrictions — such as the recent curbs on gold and silver imports — it can unsettle the private sector and raise fears of further controls. Such fears can trigger precautionary behaviour, with firms and households pre-emptively moving money out of the country, adding to the pressure on the rupee.

In other words, attempts by the central bank to hold back the rupee risk doing more harm than good — by eroding confidence, fuelling uncertainty, and distorting market signals. This can widen the gap between dollar demand and supply, discourage investment, and complicate economic recovery. The exchange rate is not the problem; it is the mechanism through which the problem is corrected. Holding it back only delays the adjustment and makes the eventual cost higher. In these circumstances, the most effective policy is also the simplest: Allow the rupee to move freely and do its job as the economy’s primary shock absorber.