The world must ensure Iran retains a functioning post-war state machinery

There has been surprise in some quarters that Iran not only retaliated with drones and missiles against Israel but also against American military bases and installations in several Gulf countries. But Iran had warned that these would be legitimate targets in the event of war. These attacks have subsequently been expanded to target the oil and gas infrastructure, airports and port facilities in Gulf countries. Iran’s relations with its neighbours will inevitably worsen but this is a small price to pay for ensuring Iran’s survival. The strategy is simple. Faced with asymmetrical and overwhelming power, Iran is raising the cost to the regional and global economy by widening the hostilities into a regional war. Gulf countries are losing income as they are unable to export their oil and gas. What used to be one of the dense nodes for air travel is now seeing flights grounded or diverted. Shipping lanes are threatened and oil and gas shipments are at high risk. Oil prices have risen from $60 per barrel before the war to $80 now and are still rising. Will the prospect of higher gas prices, inflation and falling stock markets lead Mr Trump to declare “victory” and stop the war, leaving behind a mess for others to clean up? It wouldn’t be for the first time in recent US history. The point is that India should have been alert to these likely scenarios and better prepared to deal with the heightened risks to Indian interests. Our energy security is under threat and the safety and welfare of the 9 million-strong diaspora is a growing concern. Our diplomacy should have been focused on preventing war and avoiding the inevitable disruptions it would cause, posing a real risk to India’s growth story.