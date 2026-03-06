The world must ensure Iran retains a functioning post-war state machinery

Was it that war was expected but that India put a wager on a swift Iranian defeat and its likely descent into American vassalage as in Mr Trump’s Venezuela model? American and Israeli commentary suggests that one objective may have been to take over Iran’s huge oil and gas reserves and resume their outward flow but under US and Israeli control. It is being argued that this would give US leverage over China, which is a major purchaser of Iranian oil. More generally, this would also give the US and its ally Israel, leverage over the other Gulf oil producers. One recalls a similar argument being used in the initial stages of the Iraq War (2003-2011), Iraq, like Iran, being a major oil producer. We know how that ended. India should not buy into that failed narrative.