Sanand 2.0's swift semicon wave accelerates India's chip ambitions

A recce of the Sanand manufacturing hub during the Gujarat trip two years ago definitely meant a stopover at the Micron facility, as the US company seemed to be the defining theme of the place at that point. It had just made an entry. The guide, a government official (and a regular at manufacturing hubs like Dholera and Sanand), cautioned that the Micron stop should neither be long nor from very close quarters as the company was extremely particular about the confidentiality of every aspect of business. It was also about not losing any time. Workers and contractors at the construction site seemed to comply fully with that spirit.