Three challenges in 2026: Bond yield, currency, and deposit mobilisation

Between January and March of 2025, the Indian central bank had bought Rs 2.83 trillion worth of bonds, before the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) kicked off. Still pending is Rs 1.5 trillion worth of bond buying, which will happen between January 5 and 22.

The RBI could buy so much since it hadn’t been active in OMOs in the past few years. Will it be able to continue this in 2026? With a record Rs 5.47 trillion worth of redemptions, the central government’s gross borrowings programme in FY27 could be far more than the current financial year. Add to that the state governments’ borrowing from the market. The quantum of state development loan (SDL) to be raised in the January-March quarter is higher than what the market was expecting. Both the SDL’s volume of supply and maturity profile have an impact on yield.