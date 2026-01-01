MSMEs and their economic footprint in India's journey to Viksit Bharat

To address financing gaps and enhance financial inclusion in the MSME sector, the Government of India has introduced several key measures. These include financial support for first-time entrepreneurs; the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises, which provides credit guarantees to MSEs for loans extended to them without needing collateral security or third-party guarantees; the Self-Reliant India Fund to infuse equity into MSMEs that have the potential and viability to scale up into large enterprises; and the Trade Receivables Discounting System, a Reserve Bank of India-regulated platform that allows MSMEs to transform their trade receivables into cash via invoice discounting. In addition, the Stand-Up India scheme offers loans of up to Rs 1 crore to women and entrepreneurs from marginalised communities for setting up greenfield enterprises. These initiatives have been envisioned for MSMEs to contribute to India’s mission of Viksit Bharat by 2047, and make it a $30 trillion economy.