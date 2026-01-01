Customer is the purpose

The origin of the quote, “The customer is not an interruption in our work but the purpose of it,” may be debatable. Its core message, however, is not. Businesses in general, and banking in particular, exist to serve the customer, not the other way around.

The recent annual report on the Ombudsman Scheme by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notes that complaints under the Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme rose last year, even as complaints per lakh accounts declined. In a fast-expanding ecosystem, absolute complaints can rise even when complaint “intensity” falls.

Against this backdrop, the RBI Governor has announced a two-month long campaign from January 1, 2026, to dispose of complaints pending for over 30 days with Ombudsman offices. This should help expedite resolution.

Second, products have become complex. Features have become difficult to understand, exclusions harder to explain and the fine print easier to miss. Together, they widen the gap between the initial understanding and ultimate delivery.

First, rapid digitalisation has made banking faster and more convenient, but it has also widened the distance between the frontline and the customer. In the manual world, branch staff not only “owned” their customers, but also the outcomes.

Yet, for customers, large absolute numbers still mean friction at scale. The more enduring response must, therefore, come from regulated entities (REs) to prevent recurrence. This requires a shift in mindset at the frontline towards real customer centricity.

Banking works because people choose to trust an institution with what matters most to them — their savings, their time, their private information, and often, their life plans. This trust is not sentimental. It is fundamental to intermediation; hence customer centricity cannot be a peripheral concern.

Third, the gap in skills, combined with limited empowerment at the frontline, is turning simple service lapses into prolonged grievances. By the time an issue reaches an external forum, it becomes a story of delay, uncertainty, and what the customer perceives as indifference.

Trust, however, does not sustain itself on its own. It is renewed in small, everyday moments. It is evidenced from what follows the discovery of a failed transaction or the levy of an unexplained charge.

It is not about what went wrong or who is legally liable under the fine print. It is about what the customer feels – whether their bank owned up and stood by them in their moment of stress or wasted their time in arguing who is right.

Central bank: Last resort, not the first