VB-G RAM G marks a shift from rural insurance to managed investment

The deeper question is not whether VB-G RAM G will deliver more workdays or better assets, but what kind of state it presumes and produces. The new framework appears more confident of administrative foresight and control. That confidence may be misplaced. In an economy where shocks are becoming more frequent and uneven, resilience depends less on ex ante planning than on the ability to respond ex post, quickly and at scale. A rural employment system that privileges predictability over adaptability may function smoothly in normal times, yet falter when stress tests arrive. The decisive test of VB–G RAM G will be whether the programme continues to act as a stabiliser in bad times or becomes merely more efficient in good ones.