Time for change: If nominees can sell shares, why not real estate?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have already shown that easy transmission is possible when the owner has recorded nominees. Transmission refers to the transfer of assets to nominees or legal heirs after the death of the holder. Where a valid nomination exists, only a few specific documents can be asked for. These include the death certificate, a simple transmission form, and the nominee’s know your customer (KYC) proof. Extra requirements are not allowed. If there are multiple nominees, the applying nominee can receive their share immediately. The balance is held in escrow until the others apply. RBI has built further on this framework. It imposes penalties for delay. It also recognises successive nominations, so a backup nominee can step in if the original nominee predeceases the investor.