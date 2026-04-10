FIFA Lego lessons for IPL advertisers: Rethink product and creativity

The CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo set forms a sculptural R-shaped brick base showing Portugal’s colours and Ronaldo’s iconic CR Inside the 490-piece model, alongside a Ronaldo Lego minifigure and a collectible plaque. Speed, precision and French style come to life in the Kylian Mbappé set. Built on an elegant M-shaped brick base with France’s national colours and a standout number 10, representing his jersey number, the 490-piece display gives fans a chance to celebrate Mbappé’s rise and fame. The Lionel Messi set lets fans recreate a moment of Messi magic built on a M-shaped brick base, featuring Argentina’s national colours and a prominent “10” as the jersey number. The 500-piece display opens a world of discoveries on Messi’s background and comes with a Messi Lego minifigure. The Vinícius Jr set is a burst of Brazilian energy, built around a V-shaped brick base with Brazil’s national colours and Vinícius Jr’s signature number. The 510-piece model includes a Vinícius Jr Lego minifigure in his goal-scoring pose. Basically, a mountain of effort in product conception, development and design. In India, hardly any brand ever uses the IPL as a product trigger.