Govt acted swiftly, but more support needed to cushion war impact

The government has taken other steps as well. Excise duties on petrol and diesel have been cut to soften the pass-through of higher global crude prices to Indian consumers and businesses. Export levy has been imposed on diesel and aviation turbine fuel to preserve domestic availability. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been stepped up and supply of LPG and PNG has been prioritised for essential sectors, so that household and institutional demand is met without disruption. Agencies involved in transportation, including ports and shipping lines, have been told not to raise charges unduly. Facilitation has been provided for clearance of goods reimported due to war-related disruption. A multi-disciplinary help desk has been set up for exporters facing logistics and shipping difficulties. Inter-ministerial meetings are held regularly to address the trade impact of ocean transport disruption, especially rising freight costs, shipping delays, shortage or non-availability of containers and port congestion.