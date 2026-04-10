New AI tools as WMD: Why India must be paranoid in technology race

Just in case you think that American corporations are wringing their hands in anguish over the thought of putting such lethal tools in the hands of bad actors, forget it. When it comes to the American military-industrial complex and the Deep State, conscientious objectors to the use of AI for military purposes, and that too without human oversight, can be set aside. To go back to Oppenheimer, when he opposed the building of the hydrogen bomb, he was quickly labelled a Communist and sidelined. The military-industrial complex does not care for dissent if it stands in the way of its power. In the current context, the US Department of War (formerly Defense), has labelled Anthropic a “supply-side risk” and new players are eager to fill the gap. A Reuters report says that small AI startups are eager to gain from Anthropic’s exit. Uncle Sam has the ability to make any supplier of AI tools for defence rich.