Union Budget 2026-27: Reform over rhetoric, growth with guardrails

Despite the increase in capital outlays, the FY27 Budget preserves a steady and credible path toward fiscal consolidation. The fiscal deficit is targeted at 4.3 per cent of GDP, offering a mild fiscal boost given the slower pace of consolidation compared to recent years. Nominal GDP growth is projected at 10 per cent in FY27BE, while net tax revenues are expected to grow 7.2 per cent, a reasonably achievable assumption. Although gross borrowings are higher, the rise in net borrowings appears manageable. That said, actual borrowings will need careful monitoring through the year, particularly if inflows from alternative financing sources deviate from budgeted levels.