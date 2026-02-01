Budget 2026-27: Tax nudges and tight fiscal math test growth assumptions

Fiscal equation: The finance minister has stood by her commitment to bring the fiscal deficit-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio down to 4.5 per cent or lower by 2025-26. Fiscal deficit for 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP matches the target set in the Budget. With the new fiscal anchor of debt-to-GDP and the objective to reduce the ratio to 50 per cent (+/-1 per cent) by 2030-31, the finance minister has chosen a modest target of reducing the debt-to-GDP by 0.5 per cent in the current fiscal, which translates into a fiscal deficit-to-GDP of 4.3 per cent for 2026-27 — almost the same level as in 2025-26. Given the uncertain global economic environment, this target does provide some fiscal space to address the country’s short-term and medium-term goals. However, going beyond the headline number, there are some issues to consider. GDP for the year is projected to grow by 10.1 per cent, which could be broadly decomposed into 7 per cent real growth (following the Economic Survey) and 3 per cent inflation in the GDP deflator. There could be some modest downside risks to inflation, as in the last two years.