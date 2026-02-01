Union Budget 2026-27: A Kartavya-led push to sustain growth momentum

Public capital expenditure has seen substantial growth, rising from ₹2 trillion in FY15 to ₹11.2 trillion in BE FY26, with a further increase anticipated for FY27. Continued focus on infrastructure development, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, is expected to bolster medium-term growth prospects. Adherence to the outlined fiscal consolidation path — with the deficit projected at 4.3 per cent for FY27 reinforces confidence in India’s macroeconomic management.

Ultimately, Budget 2026 makes a clear statement: Sustaining India’s growth momentum will now depend equally on intent as on execution. The emphasis has decisively now shifted to businesses to respond with investment, innovation and job creation, particularly across MSMEs, manufacturing and digital infrastructure. If followed through with consistency, this Budget could define the shift from potential-driven growth to performance-led outcomes, positioning India not just as a fast-growing economy, but as a structurally agile and strong one.