Budget 2026-27: A reformist reckoner for taxes, certainty and relief

The Budget also extends immunity from penalties and prosecution owing to under-reporting to cases of misreporting income. Despite the high cost (set at 100 per cent of the tax involved), it offers businesses a clear exit from criminal exposure in cases that fall in the grey area. This quintessential policy uplift mirrors the NITI Aayog paper on decriminalising tax offences.

Building on the 2019 corporate-tax reform aimed at simplifying taxation, an overhaul of minimum alternate tax (MAT) has been proposed to accelerate migration to the concessionary tax regime. The set-off of brought-forward MAT credit will be available only to companies opting for the new regime and is capped at one-fourth of their tax liability. Further, MAT is proposed to be converted into a final tax with effect from April 1, 2026, ending a further accumulation of MAT credit, accompanied by a reduction in the MAT rate from 15 per cent to 14 per cent. This will mean a clean slate as the 2025 law triggers.