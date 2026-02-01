Budget 2026: A status quo Budget with limited appeal for global investors

There is nothing very negative in the Budget. It continues down the path of fiscal correction, and continues to improve quality of expenditure with prioritisation on capital spending. Given the weak revenue picture, there was not much scope to do anything dramatic. However, I think investors are not seeing any big ideas from the government either. There is nothing in the Budget that captures the imagination as to how India will navigate and take advantage of the choppy global waters we are currently sailing in. There is nothing in this Budget to change a global investor’s view of the country. Those who are negative will remain so. They will cite high valuations, capital gains tax and weak earnings. With limited scope to further increase central government capex will this Budget kick start the long-awaited private sector capex cycle?