Will Budget 2026 synchronise Customs law with India's FTA ambitions?

These rules have given rise to legal controversies, while undermining India’s larger FTA objectives. Agreements with ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations), South Korea and Japan were expected to integrate India more deeply into regional value chains, yet utilisation rates have remained uneven. However, recurring issues over origin of goods have resulted in wide scepticism, with many domestic businesses now questioning whether FTAs truly benefitted trade. The information requirements cut deep into suppliers’ cost structures, and processes have raised concerns on proportionality, predictability and ease of compliance, militating against the principle of mutual trust and cooperation between customs administrations. As a result, CAROTAR has become a critical instrument shaping how FTAs are experienced in practice, often determining whether preferential access is effectively usable by trade.