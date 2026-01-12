Will Budget 2026 synchronise Customs law with India's FTA ambitions?

In the context of implementation and operationalisation of FTAs, a major pushback comes from rules of origin (ROO). ROO are a set of procedural measures to determine the economic nationality of a product. In the past, India faced issues with regional trade agreements in South-East Asia because of trade deflection, which is when goods from other countries were slightly processed to claim the benefit of FTAs. To counter this, India put in place the Customs (Administration of Rules of Origin under Trade Agreements) Rules, 2020 (CAROTAR) to protect the economy from this kind of circumvention. This framework juxtaposed the conventional trust-based model of international trade by transferring the burden of proof from the exporting sovereign to the importer. By requiring importers to have detailed information about the cost structures and manufacturing processes of their foreign suppliers, CAROTAR changed the Certificate of Origin (CoO) from a definitive shield into a convoluted compliance burden.