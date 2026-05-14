India's 2047 ambitions need large foreign capital inflows, deep reforms

Two distinct problems come to mind when we see these numbers. The first is the current hesitation of the private sector to invest anywhere near the required numbers. Firms, both Indian and foreign, require specific conditions to commit capital at this scale. They require predictability in the policy framework. They demand equal treatment for private firms, foreign firms, and public sector undertakings. They require a retreat from central planning, a modern tax administration, and deep internationalisation of the economy. Most of all, they base their calculations on the operation of the rule of law in the economy. Let us assume that the government completes the execution of the large reform projects required to achieve this environment over the next two years, thus removing this constraint.