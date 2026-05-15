Can behavioural economics translate the PM's appeal into material outcomes?

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to conserve both energy and foreign exchange. At its core, this appeal seeks to nudge Indians towards behavioural changes that reduce consumption of imported commodities such as crude oil and gold, as well as non-essential imports and foreign travel.

Insights from behavioural economics suggest that an ambitious nudge can be effective if three conditions are met. First, it must establish a clear focal point which, in this case, is import dependence and foreign exchange reserves. Second, the intended behavioural change must be perceived as socially desirable (in this case, national interest). Third, and most critically, the change must be incentive-compatible—meaning individuals should find it in their interest to adopt the suggested behaviour. While the first two elements define the direction of the intended change, the magnitude and sustainability of the impact depend on the presence of appropriate incentives typically arising from price and non-price policy measures.