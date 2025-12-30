Modi scripts India's technology renaissance with 2025 as the anchor year

While the year has seen several initiatives take root, shape, and bloom, the operationalisation of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) would stand out for its focus on catalysing science research alongside the Research and Development Innovation Fund (RDIF) to move ideas from the lab to the market. With a commitment of ~1 trillion, the RDIF, riding on the foundation of ANRF, promises to do what India has long struggled to in developing patient capital that would back high-risk, high-reward research, and innovations at scale. With the goal of dismantling the historic divide between academia, industry, and national missions, enabling science to serve both discovery and deployment, the twin engines of ANRF and RDIF are at the heart of Modi’s technology renaissance.