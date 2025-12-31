Why fixing the RBI-government ties matters for India's growth ambitions

The RBI’s oversight of PSBs is weak because, while it approves the appointment of private bank chief executive officers (CEOs) to ensure they are “fit and proper,” it does not have that power over PSBs. PSB CEOs know that they must follow directives from the MoF, not their official regulator, the RBI. What makes this regulatory relationship even more complicated is that RBI officials sit on the board of each PSB and are therefore implicitly complicit in the decisions taken by the board, while also being the regulator. Waves of non-performing loans have repeatedly surfaced in PSBs, suggesting that this arrangement does not help their oversight functions. A few RBI governors have felt this arrangement is not healthy, but others are comfortable with it. A solution was provided by the Narasimham Committee-II of 1998, which recommended that the RBI not sit on PSB boards and pushed for greater professionalisation of PSB boards — but this has so far not been accepted by both the MoF and the RBI.