Without storage, India's clean energy push will keep hitting limits

Recently, tenders for 40 gigawatt (Gw) of solar power were not awarded due to market conditions and surplus energy during daytime hours. This has raised alarm among the renewable energy (RE) community, which includes project developers, investors, and energy planners. Electricity has to be provided 24 hours a day, as and when needed. Due to the lack of storage, any extra RE generation beyond demand has to be curtailed, while evening and nighttime demand is met through coal-based power or wind power.

To avoid curtailment and promote RE even further, the storage capacity for RE needs to expand from the current 200 megawatt (Mw) to 30,000 Mw by 2032, to store RE when solar power is available and use it when it is not. This is a huge challenge. A steady policy of planning storage for every additional Gw of RE power is needed. The grid-scale storage goals need to be announced along with the goals of RE power. The RE storage can be a mix of short-term grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), which can provide up to four hours of storage, and pumped hydropower storage for a longer timescale, extending to nighttime or seasons.