India's demand story is more broader than the old consumption binaries

Shifting the focus to proactive tracking of fundamental drivers of household cash flows and accepting the ebbs and spates of our consumption river as it flows across many mini Indias, steadily increasing its depth over time, will avoid the un-insightful post mortems and conjecture that happens every quarter. The long-standing debate of “mass or class — where does India’s “true” consumption potential lie” is past its expiry date. The facts are known — the richest 20 per cent of households have over half of India’s household income and never went below the mid-40 per cent even in high-growth, pre-Covid periods. The rest are also growing their incomes steadily and harbour considerable aggregate demand, though at lower income levels. We know that Indian consumption exists at a range of price and performance points. It is for companies to decide where on this spectrum they want to play and with what intensity, depending on whether they can innovate or achieve cost positions that enable them to make money. Companies that choose not to serve or play in “mass” markets give up large swathes of aggregate demand where scale can be built and where long-term value, volume, and price-point growth tends to happen on autopilot over time. To portray such company specific choices based on desired pain-gain-valuation as macro-consumption truths of vanishing middle classes, or disappeared demand is incorrect.