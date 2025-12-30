Fixing India's air is achievable, but only with coordinated action

Source apportionment studies have now identified many different sources that add up to the total air pollution in Delhi. These differ by location, hour, day, month, and even year, but it is clear that to address pollution, we will need to address each source. That is, like Chanakya’s sticks, it needs to be treated as a collection of smaller challenges and addressed individually. Moreover, pollution does not respect state boundaries, and a large share of pollution over a region emanates from the regions around it.

Our objective, therefore, is to create a zero- to low-pollution (ZLP) economy. First, as much as possible, we need to create cooperative solutions, where all of society, government, and industry come together towards a common target. Second, it needs to be a regional solution, in that pollution over Haryana is impacted by actions in Punjab. Therefore, the solution has to be implemented across as many states as possible. Third, the government will need to explicitly announce a timeline — simply an election promise will not be enough. A complete changeover with a five-year horizon would make for a great target and will help align all — government, civil society, and industry — to a common goal.