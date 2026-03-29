Window dressing of accounts: A common March-end ritual for many banks

There are other issues as well. For instance, a temporary increase in deposits adds to a bank’s cost for maintaining the cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR). CRR refers to the portion of liabilities that commercial banks need to keep with the central bank on which they do not earn any interest. To meet the SLR norm, they need to invest in government securities. Besides, as the deposit pile goes up, even if for a few days, banks need to pay higher premiums for the insurance cover of deposits. These raise their costs.