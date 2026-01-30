What banning To Kill A Mockingbird tells us about fear, memory, and race

US President Dwight D Eisenhower’s famous quote — “Don’t join the book burners” — came from his 1953 commencement address at Dartmouth College. He especially challenged McCarthy’s anti-communist hysteria and censorship attempts by urging Americans to embrace intellectual freedom, read widely, and not be afraid of ideas. “Don’t be afraid to go to your library and read every book, as long as that document doesn’t offend our own ideas of decency. That should be the only censorship,” he said. Naturally, some would argue that students should be at least mature enough to comprehend it.

Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird was published in 1960. It’s a tale of a Black man who was charged with the murder of a White woman. The Great Depression is the time frame. Scout, the story’s narrator, was six to nine years old at the time. Atticus, Scout’s father, was the lawyer of Tom Robinson, the Black defendant. Thus, the story’s theme may be a little sensitive. In actuality, the book contains 17 instances of the word “rape.” Is it advisable for our society’s eighth-grade students to read such a book in the school curriculum? Most of my acquaintances I asked responded negatively. But this was not the main problem in America. The primary objection there was the N-word, which was used 48 times in the book. So, yes, societies are different.