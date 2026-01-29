The cost of delaying divestment: Why Budget must act to create fiscal space

Several central PSEs are bleeding money, with losses jumping from ₹10,164 crore in 2021-22 to ₹20,935 crore in 2023-24, before moderating to ₹18,054 crore in 2024-25. It is intriguing that the government infused ₹11,440 crore into Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, which is not in the strategic sector, even when it was slated for privatisation in January 2021. Is this a case of throwing good money after bad?

The Union Budget for 2021-22 proposed privatising two PSBs, but this has not happened as yet. PSBs serve social goals, but they are also a drain on the exchequer — the government injected ₹3.11 trillion between 2016 and 2021, and another ₹4,600 crore in 2021-22. Government ownership also limits their balance sheet growth. The big three — State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank — have small headroom to raise equity from the market. They, therefore, have to rely on retained earnings or Tier II bonds for expansion of their balance sheets. Do we need so many PSBs for social goals? Privatisation of large banks could also pose challenges, as it requires investors with solid track records and deep pockets. Therefore, the ideal solution is to retain the three largest banks in the public sector for social goals and gradually privatise the other PSBs.