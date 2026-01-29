Economic Survey 2025-26: A year of adjustment - on several fronts

The Survey highlights some important points around India’s GDP growth in the near and medium terms. It projects growth to range between 6.8 per cent and 7.2 per cent in FY27, lower than the 7.4 per cent projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO) for FY26. This is despite the fact that domestic demand and investment are expected to further strengthen, providing some cushion against external shocks. We broadly concur with this assessment, with tailwinds from monetary easing, direct and indirect tax cuts, and subdued inflation likely to support domestic demand in the next financial year. However, we project the GDP growth rate to be slightly lower at 6.7 per cent (using the 2011-12 series) in FY27.