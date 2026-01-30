Economic Survey 2025-26 gives clear direction towards Viksit Bharat

However, rightly so, it takes a microeconomic perspective and suggests to focus on process reforms in four areas: cost of capital, land, ease of doing business and productivity & competitiveness. For many questions on rupee/dollar exchange rate, the Survey suggests that India need to focus on these four aspects and this should help strengthen external account as well as the rupee. At the end, the Survey pitches for Swadeshi approach especially in the context of a fractured global compact. One sentence that brings clarity on this, which is generally misunderstood as an ideological position, is ‘Swadeshi becomes a defensive as well as offensive policy lever: a means to ensure continuity of production in the face of external shocks, and a pathway to build enduring national capabilities that reinforce economic sovereignty’. The Survey also provides a number of examples of how other countries, including China, follow swadeshi model. Overall, while there is so much read and think, this Survey brings more clarity on the direction that India may have to take towards achieving Viksit Bharat objective. But it also cautions that we have miles to travel in that direction that too in an unpredictable world order.