Women's workforce participation up, but social barriers need more action

The participation of women in the workforce holds immense significance, contributing not only to the country’s economic growth, but also adding to workplace diversity across industries. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), women’s workforce participation was 40.3 per cent, compared to 76.3 per cent for men, during the survey period 2023-24. While women’s participation in the workforce has steadily improved since 2017-18, there remains significant scope for further improvement. More women in the workforce could boost India’s overall economic growth, contributing to Viksit Bharat@2047.

Trends in PLFS: The PLFS indicates a substantial improvement in the women’s labour force participation rate (LFPR) — the percentage of women in the population who are employed or are looking for work—over the past six years. The LFPR for women rose to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24 from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18. Similarly, women’s workforce participation, which measures those actually employed, increased significantly to 40.3 per cent in 2023-24 from 22 per cent in 2017-18.

The push in women employment has come more from the rural sector than the urban sector. In rural areas, women’s employment rose to 46.5 per cent in 2023-24 from 23.7 per cent in 2017-18, an increase of about 23 percentage points. In urban areas, women’s employment reached 26 per cent in 2023-24, up from 18.2 per cent in 2017-18, marking an increase of about 8 percentage points. While significant progress has been made, challenges such as childcare and personal commitments continue to affect women’s participation. However, increasing access to higher education and support from government initiatives are gradually breaking down these barriers.

Here are the key reasons for female non-participation in the workforce: Childcare and domestic responsibilities: The PLFS data for 2020-2024 highlights the key factors that keep women out of the workforce, providing valuable insights into areas where policy action is needed. Chief among these factors are childcare and domestic responsibilities, which have consistently been the top barriers to women’s workforce participation. In 2023-24, 43.04 per cent of women cited these obligations as the main reason for not working. While this is a slight decrease from 2022-23, the figures underscore the persistent impact of domestic work on women’s economic opportunities.

To address this challenge, policies that alleviate domestic responsibilities—such as expanding access to crèches and promoting flexible work arrangements—could play a crucial role in encouraging more women to join the workforce. The idea is straightforward: Accessible childcare services can help women balance work and family life, paving the way for greater participation in economic activities. In January 2024, the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued an advisory to employers aimed at promoting gender equality and enhancing women’s participation in the workforce. Among its key recommendations was the establishment of “Working Women Hubs” as shared workspaces for women. These hubs were proposed to be developed in urban, semi-urban, and suburban areas to reduce commuting time for women workers. Additionally, the advisory suggested integrating crèche facilities within these hubs to support working mothers. By facilitating a “Work Near Home” model, these hubs are expected to significantly contribute to increasing women’s participation in economic activities.

Desire to continue studies: Another notable trend in the data is the rising number of women staying out of the workforce to continue their studies. The share of women citing education as the reason increased from 33.16 per cent in 2020-21 to 37.94 per cent in 2023-24. This shift reflects a growing emphasis on higher education and career advancement. Greater access to education is equipping women with the skills needed for long-term careers, enhancing their employability in higher-skilled jobs. Social reasons: In contrast, the proportion of women citing social reasons for non-participation has declined. In 2020-21, 4.34 per cent of women reported social constraints as a key barrier to their workforce participation, but this number dropped to just 2.52 per cent by 2023-24. This suggests that evolving societal norms and progressive attitudes are gradually reducing the cultural and social obstacles that have traditionally restricted women’s economic participation.

Lack of training and nearby job availability: Interestingly, barriers like a lack of training or qualifications and non-availability of work at convenient locations have steadily declined. The percentage of women reporting a lack of training or qualifications dropped from 3.43 per cent in 2020-21 to 2.07 per cent in 2023-24, which signals the effectiveness of educational and skill development programmes targeted at women. Similarly, the share of women citing lack of work at convenient locations fell from 0.81 per cent to 0.41 per cent during this period, indicating gradual improvements in job accessibility. Government support for women workers: The Government of India has launched several initiatives to boost female workforce participation and help women balance domestic responsibilities with employment. Key measures include extended maternity leave, mandatory crèche facilities, support for working women hostels, and strengthened workplace safety through labour laws. Skill development and self-employment initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and Stand-up India empower women economically. These efforts collectively aim to enhance gender equality and women’s contribution to the workforce, which is crucial to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, where inclusive growth drives the nation to new heights of prosperity and development.