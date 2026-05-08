World Cup out of focus: Broadcast uncertainty grows over FIFA rights

Nostalgia for Doordarshan (DD) is not a sentiment that normally afflicts one. But dismaying news that Indian football fans may not get to watch the upcoming FIFA World Cup raised memories of a less commercial, almost innocent age when the state-owned broadcaster quite unexpectedly broadcast the 12th edition of the World Cup. Memories of that 1982 tournament, when only the semi-finals and finals were broadcast, are hazy. At the time, DD charged its citizens a nominal licence fee, which was discontinued a couple of years later when advertising revenue surged. But fans of a certain generation will forever be grateful to DD for bringing to our TV screens the wizardry of Diego Maradona — with and without the Hand of God — in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.