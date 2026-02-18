India-France defence cooperation reflects strategic autonomy push

These deals further the Horizon 2047 road map on the bilateral relationship adopted in 2023, the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership, when a contingent of Indian soldiers famously marched down the Champs-Elysees to the strains of Sare Jahan Se Accha. A range of other collaborative arrangements — for scientific and AI innovation, critical minerals and metals, startups, health, skilling and so on — rounds off a visit that has proved mutually beneficial to both countries, especially given their complex relations with China and the United States. Coming soon after the mid-January visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, leader of the EU’s largest economy, Mr Macron’s visit has signalled an important shift in the tonality of diplomatic engagement as both sides negotiate the fine print of the Indo-EU free-trade agreement. At a time when India is also engaged in hard bargaining with the US over the nitty-gritty of a bilateral trade agreement, the support of the EU’s most consequential economies, too, could prove invaluable.