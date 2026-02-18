India-France defence cooperation reflects strategic autonomy push

Deeper foundations for closer cooperation and technology transfer, however, rest on the details of the potential $40 billion deal for India to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets, which the Defence Acquisition Council approved just ahead of Mr Macron’s three-day visit. Being India’s largest ever defence deal, it is expected to augment its under-strength squadrons and reduce the Indian Air Force’s fighter-aircraft diversity. This deal is in addition to the 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets that India contracted to buy last year and the 36 Rafale fighters bought in 2016. Though much has been made of the fact that India’s order will strengthen Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation’s global market presence, the deal, which is expected to be signed over the next few months, is expected to play a role in furthering the government’s “atmanirbhar” manufacturing philosophy. With a significantly increased number of these aircraft to be built domestically and with a 30 per cent indigenous content, this deal is expected to involve private-sector manufacturers in a major way, marking a significant shift from the earlier focus of restricting technology transfer only to state-owned enterprises such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.