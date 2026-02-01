A Budget for uncertain times: Modest fiscal path, services-led growth

The Union Budget for 2026-27 has been presented amid unprecedented geoeconomic turbulence. India’s economic growth remained strong at 7.4 per cent, but the Budget would have its work cut out to sustain that. The government’s approach over the past several years has been to utilise public investment as a growth-generating measure. Infrastructure spending this year is due to rise to ₹12.2 trillion over 2026-27, a considerable acceleration. This is accompanied by an enhanced vision for the next set of big infrastructure projects. These are a series of new high-speed rail links connecting various hubs of growth, particularly in South India; new dedicated freight corridors that work on an east-west axis; coastal cargo to take some of the pressure off the railways and highways; and 20 new national waterways meant to easily move mineral wealth from the interior to ports. It is worth noting that a significant proportion of the additional capital expenditure is in the form of an increase in interest-free loans provided to states for their own investment.