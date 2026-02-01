Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Opinion / Editorial / A Budget for uncertain times: Modest fiscal path, services-led growth

A Budget for uncertain times: Modest fiscal path, services-led growth

FM goes for modest fiscal consolidation, while focusing on services and state capex for growth

Budget 2026, infrastructure, Budget and Infrastructure, Union Budget
premium
Budget 2026-27 bets on infrastructure, services and state capex, even as slower fiscal consolidation and rising borrowing test growth sustainability.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 11:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Union Budget for 2026-27 has been presented amid unprecedented geoeconomic turbulence. India’s economic growth remained strong at 7.4 per cent, but the Budget would have its work cut out to sustain that. The government’s approach over the past several years has been to utilise public investment as a growth-generating measure. Infrastructure spending this year is due to rise to ₹12.2 trillion over 2026-27, a considerable acceleration. This is accompanied by an enhanced vision for the next set of big infrastructure projects. These are a series of new high-speed rail links connecting various hubs of growth, particularly in South India; new dedicated freight corridors that work on an east-west axis; coastal cargo to take some of the pressure off the railways and highways; and 20 new national waterways meant to easily move mineral wealth from the interior to ports. It is worth noting that a significant proportion of the additional capital expenditure is in the form of an increase in interest-free loans provided to states for their own investment. 
However, private investment in factories and projects has not responded to public investment and job growth has been limited. While there have been some undoubted successes for the government’s manufacturing push — Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a second iteration of the India Semiconductor Mission would be initiated, and the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme would see its outlay increased to ₹40,000 crore from ₹23,000 crore — “Make in India” continues to face significant headwinds, including ongoing trade tensions. 
The Budget this time had a considerable focus on services. It proposed a high-powered committee that would look at employment and output in the services sector from “education to employment and enterprise”. Several specific services verticals — including information technology-enabled services, tourism, health and veterinary care, social care, and the creative sector — were given supportive schemes from budgetary allocations for new centres of excellence to subsidy support for new institutions. 
This shift may reflect a broader concern in government about the limited nature of private investment in new manufacturing, the increasing capital intensity of any new factories, as well as worries about global market access, and both tariff and non-tariff barriers for Indian goods. The services sector faces none of these issues. It does, however, require higher skills in the workforce — closing this gap appears to be the underlying theme of this panoply of new measures. It is legitimate to ask, however, whether the revolution in artificial intelligence will greatly impact job creation in these sectors just as the government shifts its attention to them. 
The other major plank of the current government’s economic policy, aside from capital expenditure, has been fiscal restraint. Here the Budget provides observers with somewhat contradictory impulses. This is the first year that the formal target has shifted from the fiscal deficit to the debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, which has been redesignated “operational instrument for debt targeting”. This complicates analysis somewhat, as now the future path of GDP becomes even more important. The Budget assumes a nominal growth rate of 10 per cent next year, a little higher than this year — the built-in assumption is that the consumer price index-based inflation rate will be a little higher this year. 
As a consequence, the finance minister can promise to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down marginally from 56.1 per cent of GDP this year to 55.6 per cent in 2026-27. This is a slower pace than was expected or is possible. The fiscal deficit will go down from 4.4 per cent of GDP to 4.3 per cent. These are small changes, but represent a significant shift from the past attitude to fiscal consolidation. 
Whether this was the right year to decelerate is an open question. On the one hand, there are significant global pressures, and the minister might prefer not to shock the system when some systems, such as goods and services tax receipts, are flashing red. On the other, the debt mathematics is adverse, given the tranches of past borrowing that will mature this year. While net borrowing rises only modestly, gross market borrowing will increase sharply to ₹17.2 trillion, up from ₹14.6 trillion. This will naturally stress bond markets considerably, and create a structural drag on yields and rates. 
As far as the regular investor, small businessperson, and consumer are concerned, however, the focus of government action remains easing mechanisms and governance. This is welcome, and in keeping with its years-long “ease of living” approach. Actions promised in the Budget are an expansion of the use of TReDS (trade receivables discounting system) for smaller companies; the decriminalisation of several tax offences and the granting of immunity for some oversights, including for foreign assets; promises of new approach to Customs based on trust; and revising duty-free allowances for personal travel. One thing that has been tightened, however, is securities transaction tax on futures and options. Some major market participants are worried that this will reduce liquidity — but the fact is that retail traders were getting over-involved in these complex transactions, and some action to push back against the gamification of futures and options was necessary. 
Overall, this Budget bets that slower consolidation, state capex, and a push to services will keep growth going.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Withdrawing to the West: US defence strategy raises global concern

Premium

In a fragile world: Economic Survey 2026 will enable informed debates

Premium

Creating employment: India-EU FTA can increase labour-intensive exports

Premium

Market signals: Global factors will continue to drive stock markets

Premium

Rewiring power reforms: Discom profitability is an encouraging start

Topics :Union BudgetBudget 2026Infrastructure sectorBS Opinionprivate investment services sectorsFiscal consolidation

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story