Market signals: Global factors will continue to drive stock markets

Indian investors are in a difficult spot, given the uncertainty. In January to date, the benchmark Nifty saw a small correction of around 3.3 per cent after gaining 9.8 per cent in 2025. The rupee has also been under continuous pressure and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have steadily reduced exposure to Indian equity. Since January 2025, FPIs sold equity assets of over ₹2 trillion. Dalal Street has remained afloat only due to net inflows of over ₹3.5 trillion into domestic-equity mutual funds. Most of that money has come from retail investors. The inconsistent and unreasonable policies of the Trump administration have also led to a decline in the dollar, which is down by 13.7 per cent against the euro since January 2025. Combined with the rising yields on US debt, this puts more pressure on the US, a net importer. The rupee has also lost significant ground since January last year and is down 8.5 per cent against the dollar and about 20 per cent versus the euro. In the given global economic environment, and particularly the trade position with the US, the Reserve Bank of India has done well to let the rupee depreciate. It will not compensate for the tariff disadvantage but will give the best possible chance to Indian exporters to compete.