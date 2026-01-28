Associate Sponsors

Home / Opinion / Editorial / Creating employment: India-EU FTA can increase labour-intensive exports

Creating employment: India-EU FTA can increase labour-intensive exports

The India-EU FTA offers major export and job gains for labour-intensive MSME sectors, but success will hinge on meeting EU standards and easing logistics bottlenecks

Tumkur's textiles sector is facing multiple challenges like labour shortage, falling exports and bureaucratic delays
premium
The textile and apparel sector alone directly employs an estimated 45 million people.
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 10:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The India-European Union (EU) free-trade agreement (FTA) opens up a large opportunity for India’s labour-intensive sectors. Industries such as textiles, clothing, footwear, leather, marine products, and plantation goods stand to benefit the most because they face relatively high tariffs in the EU. Unlike capital-intensive manufacturing, these sectors are deeply employment-oriented and dominated by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) clustered across the country. From Tiruppur’s knitwear units to leather hubs in Kanpur and Agra, and from seafood exporters along the eastern coast to plantation products in the south, the employment linkages are extensive and could help in recovering the losses incurred by higher US tariffs. In FY25, India’s exports to the EU stood at around $76 billion, a figure comparable to shipments to the US, which were about $87 billion. The EU is the largest export destination for textiles and apparel after the United States (US), with shipments from India valued at $7.2 billion. 
Market access to the EU, therefore, will benefit exports and job creation. The textile and apparel sector alone directly employs an estimated 45 million people, and improved access to the EU market could raise capacity utilisation across key MSME clusters, translating export growth into employment gains. Prior to the FTA, the EU imposed tariffs of up to 12 per cent on textiles and apparel, up to 17 per cent on leather and footwear, and as high as 26 per cent on marine products; these duties will now be eliminated. The higher tariff structure has historically eroded India’s competitiveness in Europe, particularly in the face of Asian rivals with preferential access. In this context, tariff liberalisation under the FTA could narrow a longstanding disadvantage and allow Indian producers to compete on more equal terms, especially in price-sensitive segments. The scale of the opportunity is significant. 
However, tariffs are only one part of the story. Non-tariff barriers in the EU, including stringent product standards, traceability requirements, and sustainability norms, could pose challenges for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs. Compliance with environmental, labour, and quality standards requires investment in technology, certification, and process upgrades, which many small firms are currently ill-equipped to make. Thus, the challenge for India is to translate this access into actual employment-intensive growth. It will be important to push domestic reforms. Investment in infrastructure for product compliance, like testing labs, certification facilities, and quality control systems, will be critical. Lowering logistics costs through better management at ports, faster Customs procedures, and improved connectivity will also be key to making Indian exports competitive in a demanding market like the EU. Equally important is aligning skilling and training programmes with export requirements. Labour-intensive sectors cannot scale up sustainably unless workers are trained to meet global standards in quality, safety, and environmental practices. Without such alignment, the FTA may benefit a limited set of large exporters while leaving smaller firms behind.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rewiring power reforms: Discom profitability is an encouraging start

Premium

A big deal: The India-EU partnership will open up new opportunities

Premium

Strategic alliance: Pax Silica can reshape global tech supply chain

Premium

Demographic shift: State finances reflect the rapid transition ahead

Premium

Digital intervention: Fiscal efficiency can work together with soil revival

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionIndia-EU FTAfree trade agreementTextilesMSME sectorFootwearMarine Products

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story