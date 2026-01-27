Rewiring power reforms: Discom profitability is an encouraging start

Though this progress is promising, it does not yet point to the fundamental reform that can place the sector on a financially sustainable path. In fact, discoms ended FY25 with accumulated losses of ₹6.47 trillion. The basic problem is that most states continue to rely on support from their Budgets or subsidies to keep agricultural power rates low or free. The Punjab regulator, for instance, raised agricultural power tariffs in FY24 and FY25 but the higher cost was borne by the state; power for farmers remains free. To cover this rising burden, most states (including Punjab) resort to cross-subsidies, raising tariffs for industrial and commercial consumers. But high power tariffs have long impinged on India’s manufacturing competitiveness. The draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025, yet to be presented to Parliament, states that it seeks to eliminate these legacy structural deficiencies even as it promises to fully protect tariffs of farmers and low-income households. Achieving these contradictory aims has so far eluded India’s power sector. Competition in the retail business, as this Bill suggests, may just be the silver bullet the sector needs.