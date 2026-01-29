Withdrawing to the West: US defence strategy raises global concern

The United States (US) federal government last week released its National Defence Strategy (NDS), a document that lays out its priorities for the use of force and is usually released once every four or so years. This document closely mirrors the National Security Strategy, or NSS, which was released in early December, and is a further demonstration that President Donald Trump in his second term intends to withdraw the US from much of the role it had taken on in the “old world” for the past 80 years in order to focus on the “new”. The NDS goes further than the NSS in indicating that the US’ erstwhile allies should take on responsibility for their own defence, and further implies essentially that Americans have few interests in conflicts on the other side of the world. Instead, they must focus on the real and lived concerns of the domestic citizens. These include migration and the drug trade, which the current dispensation believes can be controlled by dominating the Western Hemisphere alone. The challenge of China, it concludes, is best dealt with through the demonstration of strength and not through confronting Beijing. It is hard to think that the Chinese leaders will indeed be so impressed by the skill with which the US military deals with the existential threat of Venezuela or some other Latin American nation.