Withdrawing to the West: US defence strategy raises global concern

This is not good news for anyone in Asia other than China. Indeed, Taiwan should be more worried than it was last week, given that the NDS is ominously silent on US policy towards the island. The notion that this is strategic ambiguity can be quickly dismissed. At this point, nobody will believe that the US intends to honour any treaty commitments. It would be more likely to restore strategic ambiguity if the document had in fact reiterated the traditional US posture on Taiwan. For the US’ other East Asian allies, this is a deeply disturbing turn of events, but not one that is completely unexpected. The Japanese government has already scaled up its rhetoric around Taiwan in an attempt to compensate for the lack of certainty around the US response, for example. For American allies in Europe, many might be hoping by this point, after the Greenland saga and the President’s attitude to Ukraine, that Washington pays less attention to their continent. Their own production of weapons will take a decade to ramp up to full potential, but already one German company, Rheinmetall, is producing enough artillery shells to match US production.