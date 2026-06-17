Delay in releasing AI-171 crash report risks prolonging grief, speculation

Last week, as the AI171 crash marked its first anniversary, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), set up in 2012 under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, only said that the analysis of the flight-recorder data, aircraft systems, engine components, maintenance records, and human factors was in progress. Following questions on the delay in submitting the crash report, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that the investigation had reached its final stages. The AAIB would submit its final report soon in compliance with the international norms, the minister said. Curiously, within a month of the occurrence, the AAIB had issued a “preliminary report’’, which found that seconds after takeoff, the plane’s fuel-control switches moved to cutoff position, which stopped fuel supply to both the engines, leading to a total loss of power. Deepening the confusion, the transcript of the cockpit audio in the preliminary report indicated that one pilot asked the other why he had done it (possibly on moving the fuel-control switches to cutoff position) and the reply was: “I did not.” The voices were not identified by the investigators, leaving ample room for speculation. Experts, in search of an answer, have been demanding the full cockpit voice transcript, but that is not in the public domain yet.