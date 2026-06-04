A year of tariffs: Donald Trump's trade policy impoverishes US workers

Meanwhile, US citizens are bearing the brunt of the higher costs that have been imposed on them by tariffs. The rate of inflation in that country, which spiked following supply constraints and demand stimuli in the pandemic, stabilised from late 2022 onwards; but rose again at the beginning of Mr Trump’s term, alongside the introduction of his new trade policy. Further, new evidence from economists at Morgan Stanley sheds light on how US firms that are exposed to tariffs are changing their behaviour. Rather than taking a hit to profits, it appears that they are raising prices of their output and controlling their labour costs. In other words, it is US workers — who are supposedly being protected by tariffs — who are in fact paying for them through lower wages and reduced purchasing power. Even in the high-inflation period in the first half of President Joe Biden’s term, wage growth outstripped inflation; under President Trump, this is no longer the case. Labour’s share in gross national income is at the lowest level in eight decades. Mr Greer’s contention that tariffs will build a fairer economic system would be roundly contradicted by those in the countries his President has targeted for tariffs. But it is clear, as economists predicted, that US citizens themselves are the ones whom the tariffs hurt first and foremost.