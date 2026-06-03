Advertising curbs risk weakening broadcasters in a changed market

The recent Delhi High Court verdict that broadcasters must cap advertising at 12 minutes per hour, including two minutes of self-promotion, is based on the grounds that television (TV) channels must not maximise advertising revenue as a right since they are licensed users of spectrum — a scarce public resource. The argument against unlimited monetisation of public resources, while making a case for the common good, may be sound from a legal standpoint, but overlooking the changing dynamics of the broadcasting industry over time puts a question mark on the practicality of the judgment. The latest verdict is unlikely to serve as a closure to a long-winding legal dispute running over a decade. Even as the court dismissed some 17 writ petitions filed by TV channels of various genres, the industry has already announced its decision to appeal at the Supreme Court. The fact that the court, in May this year, upheld the “12-minute per clock hour” advertisement cap —prescribed by the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Regulations, 2012 (amended in 2013) — shows that the verdict may have glossed over the passage of time and the shift in consumer preference.