Governance questions: HDFC Bank must emphatically address all concerns

Regulations do not allow banks to negotiate interest rates with depositors. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) master direction on interest rates on deposits states that commercial banks must maintain interest-rate cards for bulk deposits, and they cannot be negotiated between the depositor and the bank. Expectedly, the stock market reacted negatively to the report. The bank issued a statement, but it did not adequately address stakeholder concerns. It argued that all issues were dealt with in accordance with established norms, and rejected any assumption of wrongdoing. What the situation warranted was a categorical clarification on whether the report was correct and whether the lender had violated any regulatory norms. If the bank had indeed made the payment, as the report suggests, questions remain whether a similar model was followed for gaining other accounts or if this was an isolated incident. In fact, not only the bank but the RBI must also clarify. Since the central bank periodically inspects banks' books, did it find something like this? If not, it may consider expanding the scope of its supervision of regulated entities.