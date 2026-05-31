Improving health outcomes: Survey suggests the need for a holistic approach

The key findings of the latest round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2023-24, or NFHS-6, have revealed that the country has made notable progress on several traditional health indicators. Child stunting has declined from 35.5 per cent in NFHS-5 (2019-21) to 29.3 per cent, full immunisation coverage has risen from 76.6 per cent to 82.6 per cent, institutional deliveries have increased from 88.6 per cent to 90.6 per cent, and health insurance or financing scheme coverage has expanded sharply from 41 per cent to 60.2 per cent of households. However, it also highlighted a worrying trend — the rapid rise in obesity and diabetes. Nearly one in three women (30.7 per cent) and more than one in four men (27.3 per cent) are now overweight or obese, compared to 24 per cent and 22.9 per cent, respectively, in NFHS-5. Elevated blood-sugar levels have increased sharply, affecting 17.8 per cent of women and 20.9 per cent of men.