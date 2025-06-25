Asian climate red alert: Moving to net zero will best serve its poorest

Given that Asia accounts for more than half the world’s population, the obvious takeaway from the WMO’s temperature alert is the critical need for countries to accelerate mitigation and adaptation strategies by several orders of magnitude, not least because the actions of some actors can have unpredictable consequences elsewhere. East Asia, especially the area around China, Japan, and South Korea, is the world’s most densely industrialised region. China remains the factory to the world, and Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are centres of hi-tech industries, notably semiconductors. No less concerning is the fact that Asia — South Asia in particular — is increasingly becoming the alternative location for a range of “dirty” industries that the West is jettisoning. This includes chemicals, metal and plastic manufacture, and oil and mineral refining. Asia, therefore, remains the largest consumer of fossil fuel globally, accounting for a staggering 80 per cent of the world’s coal power consumption. China and India, the world’s two most populous countries, figure among the world’s largest fossil-fuel consumers and emitters of greenhouse gases. Though China has made strides in the transition to renewable energy — accounting for a third of total electricity generation — India remains a laggard. Developing countries in Asia argue that economic growth and concomitant poverty reduction are contingent on continuing fossil-fuel consumption. But the fact is that rising temperatures take a toll on the lives and livelihoods of marginalised and vulnerable communities like small farmers and those in the fishing trade. Hastening the transition to net zero would serve Asia’s poorest most effectively.